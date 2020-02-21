Alabama gun rights group at odds with NRA over proposed bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Rifle Association (NRA) is encouraging its members to support a bill that would create a statewide database for pistol permit holders and a lifetime carry permit.

This bill is getting mixed reaction from some gun owners like Eddie Fulmer with Bama Carry.

“Put those on there that are prohibited a lot less people are prohibited than those that are not. Why are they identifying law-abiding citizens because we are the only ones that will comply with the law,” Eddie Fulmer said.

The database would be handled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

“This is just a bad bill and it needs to be done away with,” Eddie Fulmer said.

The bill would allow concealed carry permits may be issued for terms of one year or five years or for the lifetime of the permit holder.

We asked house speaker Mac McCutcheon about this bill that could soon be before lawmakers.

“Sometimes if a person has a permit and they have committed a crime, or they’ve done something that would violate the requirements of that permit then there have been no checks and balances,” McCutcheon said.

The speaker says with ALEA being involved some of these issues could be fixed.

READ THE FULL BILL BELOW:

