Alabama Health officials release new recommendations as COVID-19 cases increase

In response to the increasing number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is making the following recommendations concerning public gatherings, food establishment and other retail venues, and businesses:

No mass gatherings of 50 persons or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between participants (with exceptions noted below). This may include festivals, parades, assemblies, or sporting events.

Senior adults or those with chronic health problems should avoid gatherings (outside of close family) of 10 or more persons, and should avoid travel by air, train or bus.

For retail business, including restaurants, limit patronage at any one time to 50% of the normally allowable capacity. Restaurants should maintain a six-foot distance between tables.

Public buildings should consider whether visitation may be limited. Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are encouraged to implement visitation policies that protect vulnerable persons.

All persons should consider whether out-of-state travel plans may be delayed or cancelled.

Participants in religious services or events, weddings, funerals and family events should exercise prudence and maintain consistent six-foot distance between participants if possible.

While workplaces should attempt to heed to these recommendations whenever possible, it is understood that exceptions may be needed for essential government functions, municipal and state legislative bodies, and health care facilities including clinics, hospitals and pharmacies. Consider using means for electronic or video meetings in workplaces if possible.

ADPH continues to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other agencies to provide guidance regarding COVID-19. To help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses including COVID-19, the public is urged to continue practicing social distancing and other precautionary measures, including:

Wash hands with soap and water.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if handwashing is not possible.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, or cough or sneeze into your elbow.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when sick.

Stay away from people who are sick.

Visit alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html for more COVID-19 information.