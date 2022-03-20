SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) — A tight knit Alabama community is showing their support for Ukraine— and for one of their own. Smiths Station High School is raising money for the Ukrainian Red Cross, as one of their students has ties to the conflict overseas.

Smiths Station Senior, Lucas Vladimir Maxwell, describes Feb. 24 as a sleepless night. Some of Maxwell’s family members were in Ukraine at the time of the Russian invasion, and, for Maxwell, that meant a night of checking news headlines and updates on his loved ones.

“For me personally, it was a struggle to sleep,” Maxwell said. “We have my grandparents and my mom, they’re all Ukrainian. They were living with us. I know it was a rough night that night — and for the next couple of nights. I wasn’t able to go to sleep until around two or three. I stay[ed] up looking at the news, looking at what’s going on.”

As the world watched the conflict unfold in Ukraine, teachers and students at Smiths Station High School knew something had to be done — especially when it was impacting one of their own. They decided to start raising money for the relief efforts. For each dollar donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross, organizers added a yellow or blue chain to their chain link. Eventually, they hope the symbol will wrap around the entire school.

“Honestly, it warms up my heart and makes me glad that I live here,” Maxwell said. “If it was some big city it wouldn’t be the same… Just to see you walk down the hallway and have, you know, classmates or a teacher, ask me or check up on me… see how my family is doing. It’s just wonderful to see.”

As of the Friday before students left for spring break, students and staff exceeded their fundraising goal of $1,000. Assistant Principal, Emma Whitlock, says the school wants to make a difference through these fundraising efforts.

“I’ve been in Smiths Station my entire life, and one thing that I can say is that any time there is a fundraiser, something going on in the community, our teachers and students come together and they do everything that they can,” Whitlock said. “Our school staff and students are very involved in doing everything that they can because I think they really understand the importance of this and genuinely want to help others.”

Smiths Station is thousands of miles from Ukraine, but with Maxwell in their midst – the conflict feels much closer to home. The tight-knit Alabama community is standing in solidarity with Ukrainians, oceans away.

When students return from vacation, the school will do a t-shirt fundraiser to continue their efforts. Shirts will go on sale to the public at Smith Station High School’s main office on March 28.