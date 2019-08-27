Alabama hosts cyber security conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL) Military leaders say the way they fight wars is forever changing, but the biggest threat is the one unseen: cyber attacks.

This cyber security conference is a way for military personnel and industry leaders to connect with the overall goal to better defend this country.

Governor Kay Ivey kicked off the conference by talking about Alabama’s efforts to fight off cyber attacks with the state’s security operations center.

“We must always be vigilant of the changes in cyber security, especially among those that would use it for harm,” said Governor Ivey.

This center is just a small part of the cyber security conversation.

“In our everyday life cyber is central to everything we do. It’s connecting your cell phone to the rest of the world,” said Brian McGuire of Air University.



Nearly 4,000 people attended the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Conference in the capital city.

“As you’ve seen there are so many different stories about difference hacks that have occurred, and it’s beneficial to us as a militarily to lean what industries have done to improve and protect against those different actors,” said McGuire.

From Microsoft to HP, nearly 200 tech companies were represented.

The idea of cyber security can be summed up into one word and that is ‘protection.’

