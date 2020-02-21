Alabama hosts their ninth Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

This weekend, folks can purchase severe weather preparedness products from stores–free of state tax. This is the 9th year Alabama will have a severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday.

It begins on February 21st and ends February 23rd at night. Rita Smith with the Lee County Emergency Management Agency says consumers can save on all kinds of products for your preparedness kit.

Smith says batteries, a flashlight, and a weather radio are just a few of the things you should always have handy in severe weather situations.

“We’re so modernized and everything is convenient for us. We’re so instantaneous with things, but you have to think about what if the power did shut down for three days or longer. What if this happened, what if. Just think about ‘the what ifs,’ now while you got an advantage to get things without taxes on them, prepare it, know where it is, make sure you’re family knows where everything is then go about your life but you’re prepared,” Smith said.

Items covered have to be $60 or less per item.

Click this link to find a list of approved items from the Alabama Department of Revenue.