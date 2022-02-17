 

Alabama House heads to vote on riot legislation

by: KIM CHANDLER, Associated Press

The flag of the state of Alabama blowing in the wind in front of a clear blue sky

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama House of Representatives is headed toward a vote on legislation that would create a new definition of riot and increase the penalties for participating in one.

The bill by Rep. Allen Treadaway is on the Wednesday night debate agenda for the House. Republicans supporting the bill say it is needed to combat violent protests that cause injuries and property damage.

But critics argue it would have a chilling effect on protests and that the loose definition of riot could allow an officer to make arrests based on presumptions about the people involved.

House Democrats began a filibuster to try to delay a vote on the bill, but do not have the numbers in the GOP-dominated House to block the bill.

