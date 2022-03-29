ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama lawmakers are returning to the statehouse this week to tackle the remaining bills of the session, including one to improve students’ math scores.

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, Alabama ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to math proficiency.

Senator Arthur Orr wants to change that. His numeracy act will be voted on by the house Tuesday after passing the senate earlier this month.

The bill would cost roughly $92 million over five years, to improve math scores among students K-5.

It would hire hundreds of math coaches to help teachers, set up a math task force and an office of math improvement, among several other measures.

“We have got to do something. If our children are not fundamentally prepared to read and also calculate and do basic math equations, they will not be successful in the future,” said Orr.

Senator Orr says he expects the bill to pass the house Tuesday. The senate passed it 24-3.