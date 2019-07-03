Alabama law enforcement: No warnings during holiday travel period

Montgomery, Ala (WRBL)- Alabama law enforcement officers around the state are stepping up their zero-tolerance policy when it comes to drinking and driving.

“There are too many innocent lives that are lost each year because of someone’s stupid decision to drink and drive,” said Daryl Bailey, the Montgomery County District Attorney.

Most statics show Alabama ranking high with it comes to DUI crashes.

“If you kill someone while you’re DUI, you will be charged with the crime of murder and prosecuted just as if you put a gun to someone’s head,” Bailey said.

State troopers will be checking for speeders and if someone is distracted behind the wheel.

“You need to be 100 percent focused on driving because there’s going to be a lot of people on the roads,” said Jess Thornton, with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Alabama law enforcement officers say there will be no warnings if some is pulled over for a traffic violation during the holiday travel period.