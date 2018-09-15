Alabama leads the nation in infant mortality rates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama leads the nation when it comes to infant mortality, and the governor’s office is committing one million dollars in the month of October, aiming to reduce the infant mortality rate in the state.

The most recent data on infant mortality available from the CDC looks at the year of 2016. The data shows that 537 babies died in Alabama in 2016 before their first birthday.

This sight is often too familiar to families, especially mothers who’ve dealt with the loss of a baby after a live birth.

“Keep God first, because if you don’t have God you don’t have nothing,” said Lequita Williams.

It’s their strong faith, the Williams family is leaning on after the death of their precious baby boy.

“I didn’t know that he had a birth defect until they told me. His heart tube didn’t develop all the way,” said Lequita Williams.

Birth defects are cited as the number one cause of death for the over 23,000 infants that died in the United States in 2016, followed by preterm birth and low birth rate, sudden infant death syndrome, maternal pregnancy complications, and injuries.

Like any new dad, Phabian Williams was looking forward to life with his son.

“Throwing the football with him, running up and down the street with him and playing different sports with him,” said Phabian.

A​​​​​labama has the highest infant mortality rate in the country, sitting at 9.1 deaths per 1,000 births, according to the CDC. The average for the United States is 5.9.

“The impact is not just for that family, but it’s for our communities as well. Babies dying is just unacceptable,” said Janice Smiley.

Smiley is with the Alabama Department of Public Health. She says work environment and health play a large role in infant mortality.

The CDC report further breaks down the infant mortality rate for 2016 by race and ethnicity. For non-Hispanic Black babies, the rate is highest–11.4, followed by American Indian/Alaskan Native at 9.4, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander at 7.4, Hispanic at 5.0, Non-Hispanic White at 4.9, and Asian at 3.6.

In October, the governor’s office says they’re committing one million dollars to towards reducing infant morality.