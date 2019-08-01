Alabama looks to improve state’s public education ranking

U.S. News ranks Alabama’s education system 49th in the country in a recent report.

This past legislative session lawmakers passed a number of education related bills, hoping these policy changes could get the state on the right track.

“The way that we came into the dyslexia world, my children both had significant issues learning to read the alphabet things like that,” said Christie Aitken.

Aitken took her son Beau out of public school because he had issues with reading.

“It’s like giving a kid algebra and telling him to read it to everyone,” Beau Terry said of his struggles.

“He had excellent reading comprehension, but if you ask him to read the word it was extremely difficult,” said Aitken.

Now there’s a law that will provide additional help to student with reading problems.

“We’re excited, there law there’s legislation,” Aitken said.



That law is a part of the Literacy Act which requires third graders to pass reading benchmarks before going to fourth grade.

“If we pass a child out of third grade that cannot read, we are failing that child,” said Representative Terri Collins from Decatur.

Collins also sponsored a bill to expand computer classes in Alabama schools.

“Computer science is the future when we talk about jobs of the future those are probably going to have a computer since base,” said Collins.

Both of those pieces of legislation are expected to be implemented during the 2021 and 2022 academic years.