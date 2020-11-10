Alabama-LSU game won’t be played this weekend

by: Chris Breece

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron reacts after a LSU touchdown in the first half of an NCAA football game against Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. This is the rare SEC team whose schedule might have gotten a tad easier by playing a conference-only slate. The SEC opponents added to LSU’s schedule last month were Missouri (6-6 last season) and Vanderbilt (3-9). LSU had to drop a scheduled home date with No. 14 Texas, though its other non-conference games would have been lackluster matchups with Rice, Nicholls and Texas-San Antonio. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — With COVID-19 uncertainty surrounding the program, LSU has called off its game with Alabama this weekend.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron confirmed on Monday that the Tigers had a few positive COVID cases and many players were in quarantine because of contact tracing. The team was in danger of falling below the 53-man available roster needed to compete, given SEC protocols.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.  “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”

There has not been an update on if the game will be rescheduled. LSU has a rescheduled game set with Florida on Dec. 12, the only open date on Alabama’s schedule.

