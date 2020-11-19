 

Alabama man arrested in 1995 slaying after calling police

News

by: Associated Press, JAY REEVES

Posted:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Alabama say a man is being charged with murder after calling police and confessing to an unsolved killing that happened in 1995.

Police say 53-year-old Johnny Dwight Whited of Trinity called officers Wednesday offering information about the shooting death of Christopher Alvin Dailey in 1995.

Court documents show the man provided information that matched evidence in the case and reenacted the slaying for detectives.

Whited already was awaiting trial on a methamphetamine charge.

Griff Belser is Whited’s lawyer in the drug case and said he was unaware of the arrest in the slaying until after it was announced by police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

