OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Montgomery man is facing charges in Opelika after detectives allege he sent a nude picture of himself to a 13-year-old girl and asked her for sex. Turns out the teen was an undercover law enforcement officer. Now 28-year-old Daniel Lee Bullard is facing multiple charges.

Investigators allege On March 7th Ballard joined a messaging app group and started texting with an undercover agent posing as a teen girl. Bullard allegedly asked the girl if she would have sex with him, and sent her a pornographic picture of himself. He also asked her to send him nude pictures and find out if any of her friends were interested in having sex.

Bullard was arrested on May 25th and charged with transmission of obscene material to a child and computer soliciting of sex with a child.

Bullard remains behind bars at the Lee County Detention Facility.