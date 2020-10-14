Alabama man facing charges for sexually abusing disabled woman

News

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy/TWENTY-FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF ALABAMA)

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pickens County grand jury has indicted a Reform man on three felony charges related to his sexual assault of a developmentally disabled woman.

James Curtis Wilson, 44, was arrested October 9, on charges of second-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sodomy. The charges stem from an investigation that began when the victim’s mother contacted the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in April 2018, according to the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

“This was a long and thorough investigation involving an especially vulnerable victim,” 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin said. “I’m pleased the grand jury issued these indictments after reviewing evidence collected by investigators.”

The woman who was in her young 30s at the time of the assault lived in a Pickens County group home where Wilson was employed. Investigators do not believe any of the other residents were victimized.

Wilson is being held in the Pickens County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

