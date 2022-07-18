PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Somerville man was arrested after authorities say he racked up around $14,000 worth of fuel charges on a company gas card.

24-year-old Daulton Garrett Chambers was identified as a suspect following an investigation. He was taken into custody on July 17.

Daulton Chambers (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The announcement of Chambers’ arrest comes just after two former employees of the restaurant were arrested on the exact same charges.

On Wednesday, July 6, the JW Steakhouse at 45 Marco Drive filed a report with the Priceville Police Department (PPD), saying one of their company gas cards had been used fraudulently.

Throughout the last year, an estimated $14,000 worth of unauthorized purchases of fuel were charged to the card, according to the police department.

Upon his arrest, Chambers was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, a Class D felony, says PPD.

Chambers was taken to the Morgan County Jail and placed on a $2,500 bond.

He has since been released.