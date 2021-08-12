Alabama man sentenced to 100 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm

DOTHAN Ala. (WRBL) – On August 4, 2021, 32-year-old Jeffrey B. Wilson was sentenced to 100 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, on September 16, 2019, security cameras at the River City Pawn Shop in Geneva, Alabama captured a vehicle driving around to the back of the business.

The driver, later identified as Wilson, got out of the vehicle, to inspect the back of the building. Video showed Wilson return to his vehicle and drive around the pawn shop a few times before leaving.

Later that same day, Wilson returned with power tools to cut a hole in the building’s rear wall. He then armed himself with a .22 caliber revolver and crawled through the hole he had created.

Wilson stole two cases. One of the cases taken contained an Anderson Manufacturing, model AM-15, MULTI caliber semiautomatic rifle.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Wilson’s residence. He was home when law enforcement arrived and, initially, he barricaded himself inside. Fortunately, officers were able remove Wilson from the residence without serious injury.

Law enforcement later recovered the revolver Wilson carried into the pawn shop as well as the stolen rifle. Wilson has previous felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing firearms.