Alabama Music Hall of Fame sees increase in visitors

News

by: Jeremy Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — The idea of traveling and getting out during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic seemed like crazy talk, but as the year continued on, people began to slowly get out as businesses reopened with restrictions.

The same goes for the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia. It was closed from March through June in accordance with Governor Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order but Executive Director Sandra Burroughs said more and more people have been visiting.

“We’ve seen a big increase in the last four weeks—substantial increase—and of course, as people feel more likely that they can travel safely, they’re going to be coming out in larger numbers,” Burroughs said.

Of course, there are still restrictions, but Burroughs said they’re not hurting those numbers.

Some of those visitors are traveling some long distances. “In just one day we had South Dakota, Minnesota, and South Carolina all in and they all felt a lot of safety in a smaller town,” Burroughs said.

Florence-Lauderdale Tourism President Rob Carnegie said he’s seeing a similar trend across the entire Shoals area.

“We’re not back to levels that we were at last year but we certainly have seen a huge difference,” Carnegie said.

Carnegie and Burroughs said a new tourism campaign is helping bring more tourists to the area.

“The Muscle Shoals Backstage Pass has been a fantastic program for us, in fact, the AL Hall of Fame is a big supporter of that and we’re really thankful that each of the locations, each of the venues, are seeing an uptick as a result of that program.”

For more information on the Muscle Shoals Backstage Pass, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 77° 72°

Wednesday

79° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 79° 70°

Thursday

81° / 59°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 81° 59°

Friday

78° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 58°

Saturday

74° / 61°
Few showers
Few showers 30% 74° 61°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 59°

Monday

69° / 43°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 69° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

77°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
79°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

78°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

77°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

75°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

74°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories