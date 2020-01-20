Alabama National Guardsman reunites with children at their Opelika school

OPELIKA, AL. (WRBL) – A heartwarming reunion took place in East Alabama last week. A long awaited reunion between a military father and his two children.

SSG Timothy Lowery , a member of the Alabama National Guard, surprised his kids at their Opelika school after returning home from serving overs.

Lowery has been overseas for the better part of a year. Each day, Lowery missing his family and waiting until he would be able to see them once again.

In that time, Lowery served the U.S. Military in Kuwait, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.



On Friday, Jan. 17, Lowery finally returned home, and took the opportunity to make it extra special for his children by surprising his them at their Southview Elementary School in Opelika.

Both Isaac, in kindergarten, and 2nd grader Charleigh were surprised in their classrooms. The children hadn’t expected their dad to return home so soon.

Upon seeing their father, in a room full of their classmates, each child ran with joy straight to their father’s arms, for an embrace almost a year in the making.