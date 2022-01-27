Alabama: New arrest in connection with Enterprise 9th-grader murder

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — In November 2021, 15-year-old Myquell Smith was shot while a passenger in a car near downtown Enterprise.

Smith was killed during what witnesses called a “running gun battle” between two vehicles that started around the Boll Weevil Monument on Main Street.

Deandrea Flowers, 28, of Enterprise was originally the only one charged with the murder.

But on Wednesday afternoon, Enterprise police arrested an additional suspect, Fredrick Wilder. Jr, 26, has now been charged with capital murder as well.

Myquell’s father, Michael Smith, says his son was well-loved by everyone who met him and for the family, the pain is unimaginable.

“Man, you always hear about kids having to bury their parents. This hits differently because you really don’t prepare for this,” Smith said. “To bury your child, especially your baby. This will take a while to heal from.”

For the head football coach at Coppinville Junior High School, Joel Kirkland, Myquell was probably the best football player he had ever coached.

Myquell’s teachers say the ninth-grader was a top student and quickly on his way to becoming one of the top athletes statewide as a ninth-grader.

He took top honors in the 100-meter dash in the National Junior Olympics in Jacksonville, Florida.

“That was the great thing he provided for them. He was a great friend,” Kirkland said. “And I think that’s what they’ll be able to gather together again and celebrate his memory and try to move past this tragedy.”

“Just to know that he touched so many hearts before this incident,” Smith said. “It brings so much remorse and happiness that he brought before this incident, but still, it will never replace Myquell.”

Wilder Jr. and Flowers are both currently in the Coffee County Jail with no bond set.

