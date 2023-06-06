ALABAMA (WHNT) — 42 states, including Alabama, are set to receive a portion of a nationwide settlement with the maker of a life-saving drug after the company allegedly illegally exploited the market.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the $102.5 million settlement with the maker of Suboxone, Indivior Inc. The Yellowhammer state is set to receive about $1,392,964.57.

Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone) is used to treat opioid addiction in adults

“Indivior Inc. illegally exploited the market to maintain its monopoly of Suboxone, restricting critical access to this lifesaving drug,” said AG Marshall. “I will continue to hold drug manufacturers accountable when they break the law and harm our people.

The North Chesterfield, Virginia-based drugmaker denied wrongdoing in resolving claims filed in 2016 by multiple states, claiming the company used “illegal means to switch the Suboxone market from tablets to film while attempting to destroy the market for tablets, in order to preserve its drug monopoly,” the announcement stated.

According to Reuters, Suboxone was approved for sale in 2002, and Indivior had the exclusive right to sell it in tablet form until 2009.

Trial was scheduled to begin in September.

The agreement still needs the approval of the court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, which will also require the company to comply with negotiated terms that include further disclosures to the states to assure it does not use anticompetitive tactics.

Other states included in the lawsuit, led by Wisconsin, were Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.