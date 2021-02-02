1 Alabama House rep tests positive for coronavirus on 1st day of 2021 session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One member of the Alabama House of Representatives tested positive Tuesday—the first day of the state’s legislative session.
According to Alabama House of Representatives spokesman Clay Redden, one House member tested positive for COVID-19 during testing that took place before the start of the session. CBS 42 has not confirmed any additional positive tests among the state legislature.
A House staffer who came into contact with that member was also sent home as a precaution, Redden said.
The member and staffer are not being identified due to privacy concerns.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Columbus Police have man in custody for murder of Tayquann James
- Tom Brady gives belated Christmas gifts to offensive line
- ADPH to open 8 large scale drive-through vaccination clinics
- UPDATE: Alabama reports 364,398 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,897 in Lee County
- Big Game Bound: How does Belichick Rebuild Patriots?