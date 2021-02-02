1 Alabama House rep tests positive for coronavirus on 1st day of 2021 session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One member of the Alabama House of Representatives tested positive Tuesday—the first day of the state’s legislative session.

According to Alabama House of Representatives spokesman Clay Redden, one House member tested positive for COVID-19 during testing that took place before the start of the session. CBS 42 has not confirmed any additional positive tests among the state legislature.

2021 Session has Started – we have all been tested for COVID – a few tested positive – let’s keep them and everyone of us in PRAYER as we work and serve the people of our DISTRICTS ! #District58 pic.twitter.com/dJmqJj1TQF — Rep. Rolanda Hollis (@RepHollis) February 2, 2021

A House staffer who came into contact with that member was also sent home as a precaution, Redden said.

The member and staffer are not being identified due to privacy concerns.