 

1 dead, 1 arrested following fatal car race in Birmingham

Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a traffic collision that resulted in a woman’s death after cars were reportedly racing down Arkadelphia Road Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as Brandy Ballard, 52, of Birmingham.

Around 6:05 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 800 block of Arkadelphia Road on report of a traffic accident involving four vehicles.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Ballard, one of the drivers, unresponsive. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced Ballard dead on the scene. Police say Ballard was a passing driver and not affiliated with the racing vehicles when her car was struck.

It was determined the driver who was reportedly racing left the scene of the accident. Police say witnesses watched vehicles racing prior to the accident.

One of the drivers was later identified as 22-year-old Carmesia Flannigan. She was arrested by BPD and charged with murder, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of an accident with injury. She is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $175,000 bond.

Ballard was considered a Godly woman who loved her family and would do anything to help those in need. Family members went to the scene Monday to show strength. After everything, family members like Tabatha Moore still have one question left unanswered.

“Why? I just want answers. Why?” Moore said.

If there is anyone who has additional information pertaining to the case, please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

