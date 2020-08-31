1 dead, 1 injured in apartment shooting in Tuscaloosa

Alabama

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS 42)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has been shot and killed and another was sent to the hospital in a shooting at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa.

Around 1:35 p.m., Tuscaloosa PD responded to a report of a shooting at the Sun Valley Apartments in the 5100 block of 36th Avenue.

Once officers arrived they found one person unresponsive. That person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tuscaloosa authorities. A second person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound at a local hospital.

At this time, police have detained three people possibly involved with the deadly shooting. Police have one suspect in custody at Aspen Village Apartments and two more suspects in custody at Treetop Apartments. All of the locations are within a 3-mile radius of each other.

Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

91° / 75°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 91° 75°

Tuesday

93° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 94° 74°

Thursday

97° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 97° 74°

Friday

98° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 98° 75°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories