Victim identified in deadly Harvest home invasion

HARVEST, Ala. – Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) say one person is dead after a home invasion in Harvest.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Sam Moore III, 43.

Another person, a woman, also was found shot at the home, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) Community Relations Officer Don Webster said. The woman was not identified.

Public Information Officer Brent Patterson stated one of the shooting victims ran across the street from the house they were shot in. All neighbors, including those in the nearby Youth Center, have been interviewed as potential witnesses.

“We’re asking that the public… if you know something, say something,” said Patterson. “Even if it’s something small that you think is not important, it is very important to us.”

Officials said no suspect or suspects are in custody at this time.