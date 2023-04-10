HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting occurred on I-65 south near Oxmoor Road that left a person with life-threatening injuries Saturday night, according to the Homewood Police Department.

HPD Sgt. John Carr stated police responded to reports of shots fired at 7:43 p.m. It appears a suspect fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle. The victim was struck multiple times, and the vehicle the victim was driving crashed into another vehicle. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital.

The HPD noted it appears to be a targeted attack. There is no suspect in custody.