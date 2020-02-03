1 suspect in custody, victim missing; Brookside Police turns over prostitution investigation to Dept. of Homeland Security

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest in the search for two men in connection to prostitution ring:

8 P.M.

Brookside police have released more details in the prostitution investigation involving the victim.

Police report the family of the victim has reported her missing after she voluntarily left a women’s treatment center Saturday.

At this time, the Department of Homeland Security has taken over the investigation. Brookside Police say that if you have information on the location of the victim to contact Detective Bynum at (205) 674-9275.

5 P.M.

Brookside police report a person of interest in connection to an ongoing prostitution investigation has turned himself into Brookside Detectives.

Logan Williams turned himself in Saturday afternoon. The Brookside Police Department is currently investigating a prostitution and drug trafficking ring. One man remains at large.

UPDATE: One person of interest in connection to the ongoing prostitution investigation has turned himself in. Logan Williams turned himself in and is said to be cooperating with detectives. He's been arrested on unrelated charges in Jefferson County. https://t.co/0tNBbWlOhR pic.twitter.com/KBCOKJ2Fyk — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) February 1, 2020

Police say Williams is cooperating with the investigation and been placed under arrest for warrants issued on previous charges from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear, burglary, theft, & obstruction of justice. All existing warrants are listed with no bond.

Police report no charges have been filed against Williams in the prostitution case at this time. He will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

In addition, felony arrest warrants have been issued for the second person of interest named in this case, Steven Hollier, for the charge of second-degree theft of services and utility tampering.

Hollier is still evading capture. Anyone with information on the location of Steven Hollier should contact Detective Bynum at (205) 674-9275, Brookside Police Department reports.

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brookside Police Department is currently searching for two men wanted in connection to a prostitution and drug trafficking ring.

Brookside PD is searching for Logan Williams and Steven Hollier. They are suspected of promoting prostitution, narcotics trafficking, theft of services, possession of drug paraphernalia with additional felony charges pending.

According to Brookside PD, officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Church Street Thursday afternoon after receiving a call from Alabama Power regarding utility theft. Once a utility investigator was on the scene, a male suspect fled the residence.

Brookside PD says more officers arrived and discovered a female prostitution victim inside the home that authorities said was in “horrible condition with no running water or utilities.”

Upon further investigation, Brookside PD discovered that the victim was drugged and forced against her will to have sex with numerous unknown males in exchange for money, drugs or stolen items for more than a year.

Authorities say the suspects who were unlawfully using the house and found a way to illegally wire the structure with power. That is how law enforcement was able to find them.

On Friday, the Brookside Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant on the residence. Officers were able to uncover ” a large amount of syringes, stolen credit cards and property from numerous victims in and around Jefferson, Walker, and Shelby county, narcotic paraphernalia, and additional confidential items of evidence.” The suspects were not home at this time.

Authorities are also working with the female victim to identify all suspects who may have sexually assaulted her.

No other information is available at this time. The investigation is still ongoing. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

Brookside PD is reminding everyone about the threat of human trafficking and to be “educated, vigilant and protect yourself from becoming a victim.” For more information, click here. If you’d like to call in a tip to the Human Trafficking Hotline, the number is 1-888-373-7888.

