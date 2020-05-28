10 US Pipe employees test positive for COVID-19

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Pipe employees tested positive for coronavirus, the company reported Wednesday.

U.S. Pipe is a provider of products that have been deemed part of the United State’s critical infrastructure. The Bessemer location employs more than 450 employees across the site, approximately 10 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19.

Although U.S. Pipe is still fully capable of operating on the basis of labor availability, the health and safety of its employees is critically important to them, the company states. At this time, U.S. Pipe has now idled about 85% of site operations out of an abundance of caution. In line with U.S. Pipe established COVID-19 response protocols, idled areas of the plant will remain so through at least Sunday as they take appropriate steps in providing a healthy work environment for all employees.

There will be a deep cleaning and sanitization as part of the standard COVID-19 protocols. Between 350 to 375 employees have been impacted by the idled operations.

U.S. Pipes introduced 80 hours of additional emergency sick leave in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company says. And temperature scans prior to access is being implemented.

