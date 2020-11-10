100-year-old veteran celebrates the 245th birthday of the Marine Corps in style

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of the Marine Corps’ 245th birthday, veteran Carl Cooper was the guest of honor at a party in Birmingham Tuesday afternoon.

Cooper, 100, is the oldest veteran in the state of Alabama and showed off his style by dressing in his Marine Corps uniform for the big day.

Join us in thanking Col. Cooper and all members of the Marines!

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 40% 77° 72°

Wednesday

79° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 79° 69°

Thursday

81° / 60°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 81° 60°

Friday

78° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 58°

Saturday

74° / 61°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 74° 61°

Sunday

77° / 60°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 77° 60°

Monday

69° / 43°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 69° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

79°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

78°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

75°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories