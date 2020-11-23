 

$1,000 reward offered for information about Opelika homicide, death of Nealious Mario Hodge

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced a reward for information that could help the Opelika Police in the investigation of a June 6 homicide.

Police say that on June 6 around 9:36 p.m., officers responded to reports of someone suffering from a gunshot wound at the intersection of Talladega Street and Monroe Avenue. When they got to the scene, they found Nealious Mario Hodge lying on the road with a gunshot wound.

Hodge was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police. Now, the Opelika Police Department is asking the public to give them information related to the shooting.

Hodge’s family has released a photo of him to the public in the hope that someone will see his photo and call with information about the case. Hodge’s friends and family are seeking closure.

Anyone with information about Hodge’s death is asked to call OPD at 334-705-5220 or contact the CrimeStoppers at their 24-hour tip line 334-215-7867. CrimeStoppers also has a toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips may lead to a cash reward from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

