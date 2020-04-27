$10,000 reward offered for information that leads to arrest in Montgomery teen’s stabbing death

Maryuri Jissel Aleman Cantillano, 17 of Montgomery was found dead suffering a fatal stab wound. Law enforcement agencies are searching for a person of interest in this case. (Courtesy/CrimeStoppers)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest after a 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Montgomery, Ala.

A concerned community and the family of a Montgomery County teenagers are searching for answers after she was found dead in mid-April 2020.

Maryuri Jissel Aleman Cantillano, 17 of Montgomery, was found lying on the ground in the 5900 block of Christy Lane on Tuesday, April 14, authorities say.

Further investigation and forensic evaluation determined that the victim sustained a fatal stab wound. The motive and what happened Tuesday, April 14, remains under investigation.

A team of concerned community members in addition to CrimeStoppers are putting together a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Maryuri Jissel Aleman Cantillano, 17 of Montgomery (Courtesy/CrimeStoppers)

Montgomery City Councilman Oronde K. Mitchell, who serves the district where she was found and lived, is offering a $2,500 reward. Business Owners Edgar Valerio of Valerio’s Auto Sales, James Brown of La Taquiza Mexican Restaurant, and Jair Lopez of Radio Digital Estrella have also donated $2,500.00 to go toward a reward to be paid for any information that leads to the arrest of any person responsible for the death of Maryuri Jissel Aleman Cantillano. Along with CrimeStoppers maximum reward of $5,000, the total reward has reached $10,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Spanish can be translated to English when using the P3 app.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number, 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.