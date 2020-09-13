11-year-old boy dies after Hoover deadly crash

Alabama

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — An 11-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl have died after a wreck Thursday morning in Hoover.

11-year-old Emrhye Prude passed away Saturday at 2 p.m., according to a representative for the family.

The family has asked Birmingham Attorney Courtney French to investigate. French and his team will work to determine what caused the accident that involved four vehicles. 

According to Hoover Police, a 1996 GMC C6 heavy-duty truck was going southbound on U.S. 31 around 7:45 a.m. when it struck a 2010 Honda Fit from behind that was stopped in traffic. The Honda Fit then struck a 2017 Lexus GX460 which was also stopped in traffic. The Lexus then hit a 2018 Ford F-150 stopped in traffic. 

“Please pray for the children and their loved ones during this tough time,” French said. “We are committed to getting answers and providing closure for a family that is grieving the deaths of two children,” He added.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

90° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 90° 74°

Monday

91° / 74°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 91° 74°

Tuesday

83° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 83° 70°

Wednesday

75° / 71°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 100% 75° 71°

Thursday

82° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 68°

Friday

82° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 82° 68°

Saturday

80° / 63°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 80° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

86°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
87°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories