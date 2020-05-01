11-year-old boy dies in accidental shooting in Pinson

Alabama

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 11-year-old child was shot and killed Friday morning in what is being called an accidental shooting while hunting.

It happened on Cedar Mountain Road, which is near Emerald Lake in Pinson. Jefferson County officials say that no foul play is suspected. Police believe the shooting happened sometime around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories