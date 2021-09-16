14-year-old Enterprise High School student arrested for terrorist threat

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise student has been arrested by Enterprise Detectives early Thursday morning for making a terrorist threat, according to a press release.

On Wednesday, the Enterprise Police Department initiated a criminal investigation after a threat was posted on social media toward Enterprise High School students.

The Enterprise Police Department worked closely with Enterprise City Schools staff and Superintendent Zel Thomas during this investigation. On Thursday morning, at 8:30 a.m., a 14-year-old Enterprise High School student was arrested and charged by EPD Detectives for making a terrorist threat.

The Enterprise Police Department takes these threats seriously and the safety of our students is our utmost priority. We would like to thank the Enterprise City Schools system for their support during this investigation. – Enterprise Police Captain Billy Haglund

Enterprise City Schools Facebook page also posted about the incident yesterday and today, keeping the public informed.

