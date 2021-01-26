 

14-year-old identified as victim killed in Fultondale storm

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Significant damage from Birmingham as search and rescue crews continue to dig through debris. (Brad Arnold | Live Storms Media)

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in Monday night’s severe weather in Fultondale.

14-year-old Elliot Hernandez was found deceased around 10:30 p.m. Monday. He was discovered by first responders in the basement of his family’s residence in the 4000 block of Oak Street.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates says there were reports that multiple family members of Hernandez were rescued from the collapsed residence as well.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, this is the only confirmed death caused by the storm.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 69° 56°

Wednesday

62° / 36°
AM Rain
AM Rain 83% 62° 36°

Thursday

54° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 30°

Friday

57° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 57° 35°

Saturday

60° / 50°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 4% 60° 50°

Sunday

68° / 44°
Rain
Rain 67% 68° 44°

Monday

51° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 51° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
69°

67°

6 PM
Cloudy
8%
67°

65°

7 PM
Cloudy
8%
65°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
64°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
12%
63°

62°

10 PM
Cloudy
23%
62°

61°

11 PM
Showers
51%
61°

60°

12 AM
Showers
58%
60°

60°

1 AM
Rain
69%
60°

60°

2 AM
Light Rain
73%
60°

59°

3 AM
Light Rain
70%
59°

59°

4 AM
Rain
75%
59°

58°

5 AM
Rain
88%
58°

58°

6 AM
Rain
82%
58°

57°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
57°

57°

8 AM
Rain
83%
57°

56°

9 AM
Light Rain
76%
56°

56°

10 AM
Light Rain
61%
56°

57°

11 AM
Rain
68%
57°

57°

12 PM
Showers
51%
57°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
58°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
59°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
18%
60°

62°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories