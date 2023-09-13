DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) — One of the juveniles on trial in the Dadeville shooting case will now be tried as an adult, according to District Attorney Mike Segrest.

The District Attorney originally filed a motion requesting the Juvenile Court to transfer the suspect to Tallapoosa County Circuit Court where he’d be tried as an adult.

On July 19, a transfer hearing was held. On Sept. 12, Juvenile Court Judge Kim Taylor ordered the juvenile defendant to be transferred and tried as an adult.

According to the office, the next step may be an Anaiah’s Law hearing.

