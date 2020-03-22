157 cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, no deaths as of Sunday, March 22

(WRBL) – The state of Alabama now has 157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as Sunday, March 22.

An updated list was released Sunday afternoon by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

A total of 1602 tests for the virus have been performed.

Lee County now has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Chambers County now has 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The majority of cases in Alabama are in Jefferson County, where 71 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

Shelby County has the second highest number of cases at 17, followed by Lee County with 16 cases.