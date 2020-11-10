16-year-old charged with murder of 19-year-old in Jasper

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jasper Police Department has announced the arrest of a teenager they accuse of murdering a 19-year-old back in October.

According to JPD, Tavion Johnson, 16, will be tried as an adult for the murder of Fred Brock Jr. on Oct. 1.

Johnson was also charged with a separate charge of armed robbery when he was 15. Authorities say he took $50 in cash and a cell phone from the victim. The charge was adjudicated Tuesday.

Walker County District Attorney Bill Adair said the murder case will likely go before a grand jury.

Johnson is currently being held at the Walker County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

