Lee County Coroner identifies 16-year-old victim of overnight shooting

UPDATE: The 16-year-old victim of the overnight shooting in Lee County has been identified by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris as Kenneth Bryce Davis.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A 16-year-old Fort Mitchell teen is dead and a 18-year-old Smiths Station man was critically injured when the two apparently exchanged gunfire in front of a Lee County home.

The shooting happened Tuesday night around 8:00 along Lee Road 307. We are waiting for names to be released by the Lee County coroner.

“Lee County Sheriff Deputies arrived at the residence in the 600 block of Lee Road 307 and discovered two males on the front porch of the residence. Both had suffered gunshot wounds. One male, identified to be 16 years of age of Ft. Mitchell was pronounced deceased at the scene by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris. The other male, identified as an 18 year old of Smiths Station was transported to Piedmont Regional hospital in Columbus, Georgia,” said Sheriff Jay Jonws.

Investigators say two handguns were recovered at the scene and preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was the end result of an altercation between the two males.

“Neither of the two were residents at the home where the shooting occurred,” said Jones.

The investigation is on-going and anyone who might have information about this case is encouraged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 / 334-737-7150 or the Crimestoppers line at 1-888-522-7847