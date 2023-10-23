MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A $16 million project to stabilize and restore Deer River is set to begin in November, according to the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program.

More News from WRBL

The program works to do “comprehensive watershed management plans,” Restoration Program Lead Jason Kudulis said. “These are essentially a roadmap that gives each watershed an identity and a course to move forward into the future to improve conditions.”

The No. 1 project in the Deer River watershed was a marsh complex on Mobile Bay.

According to Kudulis, there’s a large intertidal marsh and flat complex that has been impacted over time by storms and waves and is now receding.

The $16 million will be used to build an off-shore marsh that will act as an additional buffer for protection.

The program has been responsible for conserving and restoring coastal waters since 1995.

It is a division of the Dauphin Island Sea Lab and the National Estuary Program.