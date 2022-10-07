JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old has been charged with capital murder following a fatal shooting in Center Point.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, William Ayala Torres was arrested and charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Calvin Maurice Chambers. Deputies found Chambers body after responding to Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot on October 6.

Additionally, four other suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting. Deputies said a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana, and two other men and a woman were charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Torres’ is being held on a $106,000 bond.