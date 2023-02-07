ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to officials with the Atmore Police Department, a 19-year-old is dead after a train hit his vehicle Sunday night.

Officers said they responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night to the railroad crossing at the intersection of Martin Luther King and East Nashville Ave., in reference to a vehicle being struck by a train.

They said they discovered an SUV with “severe damage” approximately 120 feet from the point of impact.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, Koby Wooten, 19, of Perdido, Ala., was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to APD.

The incident is still under investigation.