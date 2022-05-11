BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Novelis out of Atlanta will build a $2.5 billion low-carbon aluminum recycling and rolling plant at the Mega-Site in Bay Minette.

The announcement is expected at an event this morning on the three-thousand-acre site in Bay Minette.

Novelis Inc., the leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling will have an initial 600 kilotonnes of finished aluminum goods capacity per year.

Rendering of Novelis’ planned, brand new fully integrated aluminum recycling and rolling mill in Bay Minette, Alabama, USA.

The facility will be the first fully integrated aluminum mill built in the U.S. in 40 years.

It is expected to create up to 1,000 high-paying, advanced careers in modern manufacturing. It will also be the most sophisticated and sustainable of its kind.

The plant will make significant use of advanced automation and digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality and robotics.