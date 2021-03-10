 

2 Alabama prison officers charged with assaulting inmate

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama prison sergeant and corrections officer have been charged with beating an inmate and then making false statements following the assault.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the charges Wednesday against Alabama Department of Corrections Sgt. Devlon Williams and correctional officer Larry Managan Jr. Prosecutors said the assault occurred at Staton Correctional Facility.

Few details were available about the incident. Prosecutors said the two assaulted the inmate by striking him with their feet and with a collapsible baton.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

53° / 48°
Smoke
Smoke 0% 53° 48°

Thursday

78° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 78° 49°

Friday

80° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 80° 52°

Saturday

83° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 55°

Sunday

84° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 84° 60°

Monday

77° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 77° 58°

Tuesday

75° / 52°
Showers
Showers 49% 75° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
52°

51°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

50°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
50°

51°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

50°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
50°

49°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
49°

49°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
49°

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

57°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
57°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
63°

68°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

72°

7 PM
Clear
1%
72°

68°

8 PM
Clear
1%
68°

64°

9 PM
Clear
2%
64°

62°

10 PM
Clear
2%
62°

60°

11 PM
Clear
3%
60°

59°

12 AM
Clear
3%
59°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories