DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — An Ozark man and woman are facing lengthy sentences in federal prison after being found guilty of sexual crimes against children.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on January 25, 2023, John Hason Bright, 52, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a child and receipt of child pornography.

On December 4, 2022, Brights co-defendant Tiffany Diane Hughes, 34, received a 20-year sentence for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Bright and Hughes were arrested in 2020 after they were accused of sexually abusing a child under 12. They were later charged with child pornography.

According to then Chief Deputy Mason Bynum, the abuse occurred over several years.

The judge also ordered Bright and Hughes to serve five years on supervised release, and they will be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the Dale County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney J. Patrick Lamb prosecuted the case.

According to the DOJ, after making the announcement, Stewart noted that the substantial sentences ordered in this case reflect the seriousness of the crimes Bright and Hughes committed against a child.