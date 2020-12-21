 

2 men wanted for armed robbery at Title Cash business in Tallassee

Alabama

by: Jordan Highsmith

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tallassee Police Department is currently seeking the identity of two males wanted for armed robbery.

On Dec. 18 around 5:30 p.m., two armed men entered the Title Cash business on Gilmer Avenue in Tallassee, Ala. Police say, once the two entered the business, an employee was held at gunpoint by one of the suspects while the other suspect searched the business.

The suspects were able to collect an undisclosed amount of money and the employee’s car keys. Both suspects then fled from the business in the employee’s vehicle, Tuscaloosa PD reports. The vehicle has since been located and is in the custody of the Tallassee Police Department at this time.

One suspect is described as being a black male,  about 6 feet tall, with a thin build and is possibly in his mid to late 20s, the second suspect is believed to be a black male who stands between 5-feet,8-inches, and 5-feet, 10 inches, and is believed to be in mid to late 20s as well, with a muscular/athletic build.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the two suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Tallassee Police at 334-283-6586.

