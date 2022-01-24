2 Nigerian men sentenced to prison in ‘romance scam’ case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say two Nigerian men living in New Jersey have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to laundering money stolen in an online “romance scam” though unwitting businesses, including one in Alabama.

Prosecutors say the men were accused of helping launder hundreds of thousands of dollars that were taken in online scams including a “romance” scheme.

That’s where email, dating site or social media users assume an identity and feign interest in someone in hopes of getting them to send money.

Prosecutors say Paulinus Ebhodaghe was sentenced to almost four years in prison. Ohimai Asikhia was sentenced to 1.5 years imprisonment.

