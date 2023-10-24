MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Tulsa-based convenience store, QuikTrip, is making its way to Mobile County. Two locations are currently under construction.

One location will be in Saraland, and the other will be in Theodore.

The Saraland location will sit on Highway 158 and Shelton Beach Road.

SARALAND LOCATION:

The Theodore location will sit at the intersection of Highway 90 and Kooiman Road.

THEODORE LOCATION:

Construction is still underway at both locations, and it is unclear when they will be open to the public.

QuikTrip is an American convenience store based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. QuikTrip has four other locations in the following cities in Alabama: Calera, Pell City, Opelika and Cottondale.

