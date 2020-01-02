2 University of Alabama grads named on Forbes’ ‘World’s Most Powerful Women’ list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two University of Alabama alums are receiving national recognition for their accomplishments.

Marillyn Hewson and Vicki Hollub both made the Forbes’ 2019 list of the 100 most powerful women. Hewson, CEO of Lockheed Martin, came 10th on the list while Hollub, president and CEO of Occidental Petroleum, was 47th on the list.

Hewson earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and her master’s degree in economics from UA. Under her leadership, Lockheed Martin’s stock has risen more than 300%.

Hollub, a 1981 graduate of UA, is the first female CEO of a major U.S. oil and gas company.

