 

2 workers found dead at Irondale car dealership identified

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are working to find out what caused the death of two contract workers at an Irondale car dealership.

The bodies were found at EchoPark Automotive just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sgt. Michael Mangina with the Irondale Police Department said the workers were found in a storage room on the second floor. The building was subsequently checked for carbon monoxide, but none was detected.

David Rennix McHugh, 34 of Hoover, and Eric Michael Simonson, 47 of Birmingham, were contracted IT technician’s working at the EchoPark Automotive in Irondale. They were found by a coworker unresponsive inside an IT work area.

The cause of deaths have not been determined, but at this time there is no evidence of foul play, trauma, or environmental factors, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

The case is under investigation.

