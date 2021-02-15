22 cars involved in major wreck on US-231 near Lacey’s Spring, no major injuries

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a major wreck on the new US-231 bridges Monday morning.

According to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office, at least 20 cars were involved in the wreck.

The Sheriff’s Office told News 19 the first call came in at 6 a.m.

The bridge was completely covered in ice, and Sheriff’s Office officials said they expect ALDOT to close the bridge for two or three days.

Many cars ended up in ditches but were able to be pulled out back onto the road.

Miraculously, no major injuries were reported; just bumps and bruises.

One state trooper slipped on the ice and injured their ankle.

Morgan County EMA said an ambulance was one of the cars involved.

The Sheriff’s Office says to avoid US-231.

— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) February 15, 2021

Please avoid HWY 231. pic.twitter.com/gaESQonDC8 — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) February 15, 2021