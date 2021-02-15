 

22 cars involved in major wreck on US-231 near Lacey’s Spring, no major injuries

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a major wreck on the new US-231 bridges Monday morning.

According to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office, at least 20 cars were involved in the wreck.

The Sheriff’s Office told News 19 the first call came in at 6 a.m.

The bridge was completely covered in ice, and Sheriff’s Office officials said they expect ALDOT to close the bridge for two or three days.

Many cars ended up in ditches but were able to be pulled out back onto the road.

Miraculously, no major injuries were reported; just bumps and bruises.

One state trooper slipped on the ice and injured their ankle.

Morgan County EMA said an ambulance was one of the cars involved.

The Sheriff’s Office says to avoid US-231.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

56° / 27°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 93% 56° 27°

Tuesday

42° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 42° 27°

Wednesday

55° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 55° 47°

Thursday

63° / 34°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 93% 63° 34°

Friday

46° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 46° 26°

Saturday

53° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 53° 32°

Sunday

61° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 61° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

1 PM
Cloudy
19%
49°

51°

2 PM
Showers
42%
51°

52°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
52°

53°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
53°

54°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
97%
54°

55°

6 PM
Thundershowers
89%
55°

55°

7 PM
Light Rain
88%
55°

52°

8 PM
Showers
46%
52°

51°

9 PM
Few Showers
30%
51°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
11%
47°

44°

11 PM
Cloudy
11%
44°

43°

12 AM
Cloudy
11%
43°

40°

1 AM
Cloudy
11%
40°

38°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
38°

35°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
34°

32°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
32°

30°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
30°

29°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
29°

28°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
28°

28°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
28°

29°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
29°

32°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
32°

35°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
35°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories